PM Oversees Progress Of Amman-Zarqa BRT Project

Amman, May 6 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday inspected the ongoing work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project connecting the cities of Amman and Zarqa.The inspection covered the route from the station situated at the Al-Maslakh intersection in Amman to the main station in Zarqa.

