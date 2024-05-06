Workshop To Kick Off Tuesday On Clean Energy Technologies' Metal Usage

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 6 (Petra) – A pivotal workshop titled "Current Situation and Future Prospects of Metals Used in Clean Energy Technologies in Arab Countries" is set to commence on Tuesday, in Amman.Under the patronage of Saleh Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, the 3-day event, organized by the ministry, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission, and the Arab Organization for Industrial Development, Standardization and Mining, will bring together over 200 participants from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Iraq, Mauritania, Tunisia, Morocco, Libya, and Yemen.Scheduled for its third day on May 9, the workshop will also witness the second meeting of the Pan-Arab Committee for the Initiative of Metals Used in Clean Energy Technologies. Representatives from Arab ministries focused on the mineral resources sector and relevant entities will gather to discuss and advance the initiative's goals as outlined by Arab ministers responsible for mineral resource affairs.According to a statement released Monday by the Ministry of Energy, the workshop's agenda will encompass a range of topics including Arab mining investment opportunities, value chains and supply, innovation and digital transformation, clean energy technologies and sustainability, financing, and added value. Additionally, the event will feature presentations on leading Arab and international experiences in the field of metals used in clean energy technologies. Notable attendees include officials, experts, and stakeholders from Arab member states of the Arab Organization for Industrial Development and Mining Standards, as well as the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), representing 20 Arab countries in the West Asia region.The significance of this workshop, being held for the first time in the Arab world, is underscored by the growing demand for rare metals within the region's diverse geological environments and mineral regions. These metals, such as aluminum, copper, and lithium, are integral in the construction of wind turbines, electric vehicles, solar panels, batteries, and power grids, aligning with modern digital technologies. Consequently, the Arab region is positioned as a sustainable mining hub for producing energy transition metals on a global scale.Moreover, the workshop serves as a platform for exchanging experiences and fostering discussions among stakeholders in the mineral resources sector, experts, and interested parties from both public and private sectors across Arab countries. This collaborative effort aims to support and develop the sector of metals used in clean energy technologies, a priority amidst the global shift towards enhancing energy transition to combat climate change and adapt to technological advancements. The integration of infrastructure, digital technology, and manufacturing industries with the mining sector is seen as instrumental in achieving sustainable development goals.