Darool Uloom, Residential House Damaged In Anantnag Blaze

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that fire broke out from a residential house of Fayaz Ahmad Kadoo at old Eidgah Anantnag and in swiftly engulfed the main building of Idara Tehqeqaat-e-Islamia, a famous religious seminary of J&K.

He said that soon after the fire broke out, the locals along with the fire and emergency department and police rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

He further added that the fire was brought under control but caused significant damage to the residential house and main building of Idara Tehqeqat-e-Islami reducing the hundreds of Islamic books to ashes.

As per preliminary investigation, short circuit is the cause of fire while further investigation in this regard has been taken up, he said.

