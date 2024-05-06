Darool Uloom, Residential House Damaged In Anantnag Blaze

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A famous Darul Uloom of J&K and a residential house suffered damage in a fire incident at Anantnag town of South Kashmir on Sunday evening.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that fire broke out from a residential house of Fayaz Ahmad Kadoo at old Eidgah Anantnag and in swiftly engulfed the main building of Idara Tehqeqaat-e-Islamia, a famous religious seminary of J&K.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that soon after the fire broke out, the locals along with the fire and emergency department and police rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.
He further added that the fire was brought under control but caused significant damage to the residential house and main building of Idara Tehqeqat-e-Islami reducing the hundreds of Islamic books to ashes.
As per preliminary investigation, short circuit is the cause of fire while further investigation in this regard has been taken up, he said. Read Also Four Houses Damaged In Fire Incident In North Kashmir's Uri Massive Fire Breaks Out In Hotel In Pahalgam
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN06052024000215011059ID1108177012
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.