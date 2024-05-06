CRPF Jawans Escort Martyr Soldier's Daughter At Her Wedding Netizens Say, Log Rishtedar, Dost Bhul Jaate Hai, Lekin...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a heart-touching moment, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were seen walking down the aisle to shaheed soldier's daughter during her wedding in Rajasthan's Alwar district. In a photo shared on Instagram, the CRPF jawans in their uniforms were seen holding the red chaddar and escorting the bride Sarika Meena to the wedding mandap photo shared by the Indian Military Updates Instagram handle, stated,“CRPF Personnel Attended The Wedding Ceremony Of Sarika Meena, Daughter Of Shaheed CRPF Constable Rakesh Kumar Meena, At His Residence In Dubi Village, Alwar District, Rajasthan.\"IAF Convoy Attack HighlightsWho was Constable Rakesh Kumar?As per the Instagram post shared, CRPF Constable Rakesh Kumar of 168 Battalion made supreme sacrifice while valiantly fighting naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on 8th May 2010 Read: Congress slammed for remarks against 26/11 terror attack lawyer, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Ujjwal Nikam: 'Peddling lies'The post which was shared a week ago had received over 9,000 likes. Users also commented seeing the heart-touching post.

One user wrote,“Protection at the best”Also Read: Manipur news: Two CRPF personnel killed in Kuki militant attackAnother said,“Love this support given my the CRPF to this beautiful bride. Respect”“See the confident eyes of bride,” another user added.“Respect to CRPF jawans,” a user commented added,“Log , rishtedar,dost , sab bhool jaate hain, lekin fouj yaad rakhti hai... Hamesha. Brotherhood and camaraderie at it's peak. Tons of love to the couple , gratitude to the fallen hero and my respect to his brothers who stood by him then and who are standing for him now Tons of love to the couple , gratitude to the fallen hero and my respect to his brothers who stood by him then and who are standing for him now.”

