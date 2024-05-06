Pavail Gulati 'Can't Confirm' If He's Reuniting With Saiyami Kher For 'Faadu' S2

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Pavail Gulati has expressed gratitude for the love he has received for his 2022 romantic web series 'Faadu', sharing that he 'cannot confirm' anything regarding the sequel of the show, adding that he is excited about the prospect of collaborating with Saiyami Kher and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari once again.

If the show is returning for season two, Pavail, who last featured in the movie 'Goodbye', said: "I am humbled by the love and support we received for 'Faadu'. While I cannot confirm anything at this time, I am excited about the prospect of collaborating with Saiyami and Ashwiny once again. I'm sure we can bring the magic of season one to the story to take it forward from where it was left off earlier."

A source closer to the series added: "The chemistry between Pavail and Saiyami was a highlight of the first season, and we would love to explore their dynamic further in a potential sequel. We are exploring various ideas, and I am optimistic about what the future holds for 'Faadu'."

The show is produced by StudioNext and written by Saumya Joshi. It features Pavail as Abhay and Saiyami as Manjiri.

The show is streaming on SonyLIV.

Meanwhile, Pavail's next project is the action thriller 'Deva', which stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in the lead.