Netanyahu requests from Biden to block ICC

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly reached out to United States President Joe Biden, urging him to use American influence to thwart potential proceedings by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli officials, including himself. The request comes amidst growing speculation that the ICC could bring charges of war crimes against Israeli leaders for their role in the ongoing military operations against Hamas in Gaza.



Following a deadly incursion by Hamas militants on October 7, Israel launched a large-scale offensive in Gaza, leading to a significant loss of life on both sides of the conflict. The severity of Israel's response, particularly the actions of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in densely populated areas of the Palestinian enclave, has drawn widespread criticism from international allies, including the United States and European nations.



According to reports, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, predominantly civilians, prompting heightened scrutiny and condemnation from various quarters. In January, the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a ruling suggesting the plausibility of Israeli forces committing acts of genocide in Gaza, further exacerbating tensions and legal complexities surrounding the conflict.



Axios, citing anonymous Israeli officials, revealed that Netanyahu personally contacted Biden to implore him to leverage Washington's diplomatic influence to prevent the ICC from issuing arrest warrants against Israeli officials. Additionally, NBC News reported that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and unnamed senior military officers could also face potential charges by the ICC, adding to the gravity of the situation.



The development underscores the diplomatic challenges faced by Israel as it navigates international legal proceedings amid ongoing military operations in Gaza, while also highlighting the delicate balance in United States-Israel relations under the Biden administration.

MENAFN06052024000045015687ID1108176568