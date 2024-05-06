American Congress warns ICC over Israel detention warrant

(MENAFN) In response to media reports suggesting that the International Criminal Court (ICC) might issue arrest warrants for senior Israeli figures over alleged war crimes against Palestinians, bipartisan lawmakers in the United States are calling for retaliatory measures against the ICC. Both Republican and Democrat representatives have warned of "consequences" if such warrants are issued, particularly targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.



Representative Brad Sherman (D-California) strongly opposed any potential ICC actions against Israeli leaders, denouncing them as undermining legitimate self-defense and potentially turning the tribunal into a "kangaroo court."



The ICC's investigation into alleged atrocities by both the Israeli military and Palestinian militant groups dating back to 2014 has raised concerns among United States lawmakers. Axios reported that Netanyahu had requested President Joe Biden's intervention to prevent ICC prosecution attempts against him or other members of his government. The probe is intricately linked to the 2014 conflict between Israel and Hamas, which escalated into a month-long war.



The recent spate of violence, initiated by surprise attacks by Hamas fighters against Israeli villages in October, has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with over 1,100 people killed and hundreds of hostages taken back to Gaza.



Since then, Israel's intense seven-month bombardment has claimed the lives of over 34,000 Palestinians, drawing condemnation and scrutiny from international bodies. The United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a ruling in January indicating the plausibility of Israeli forces committing acts of genocide in the besieged Palestinian enclave, further intensifying the legal and diplomatic complexities surrounding the ongoing conflict.

