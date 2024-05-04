OIC Summit: Jordan Calls For End To Israeli Aggression, Occupation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - On behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Jazi on Saturday attended the opening session of the 15th summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Banjul, Gambia.

Jazi emphasised the significance of the summit's theme,“Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development,” noting that discussions on sustainable development in the region must include a commitment to end the ongoing

Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

The minister also urged for intensified efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called for dialogue to put the region on the path of just and comprehensive peace, highlighting the importance of following up on the resolutions of the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, which took place in Riyadh last November and commended the work of the Ministerial Committee established by the Summit.

Jazi called upon the international community to reject double standards and selectivity in the enforcement of international legal and ethical standards, emphasising the need to protect Palestinians from the crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem.

He also warned that any Israeli attack on Rafah could trigger a humanitarian disaster and further complicate the situation.



Jazi also underscored Jordan's efforts to safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem from daily Israeli violations, reaffirming the Kingdom's commitment to continue these efforts under the Hashemite Custodianship.

Jazi also urged the international community to ensure swift and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians across the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.



He also reiterated Jordan's unwavering commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people through various channels, including the significant contributions of Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza and medical facilities in Nablus, Jenin, and Ramallah.

He also reaffirmed Jordan's support for the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), highlighting the agency's critical role in assisting over two million Palestinians affected by the humanitarian crisis resulting from Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Jazi urged for continued international support for UNRWA to enable it to effectively fulfil its mandate, calling on countries that have suspended their support to UNRWA to reconsider their decision.



He also emphasised the agency's crucial role in providing essential services to millions of Palestinians facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza, noting that the urgency of this matter was underscored by the findings of the report of the UNRWA Independent Audit Committee.

Jazi highlighted the ongoing impact of the absence of a political solution to the occupation in the region,

stressing the need for a comprehensive approach to regional security, which includes resolving the Palestinian issue through the recognition of the full membership of the Palestinian State in the United Nations.



He also called for a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, emphasising that ending the occupation and establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in occupied Jerusalem on the 4 June 1967 lines are essential for achieving lasting security, peace, development, and prosperity in the region.



