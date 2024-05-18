Kabs Strike On Kharkiv: Death Toll Rises To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the death toll from yesterday's bombing attack has risen to four - a 33-year-old wounded man died in hospital.
The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Sinegubov, said this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.
"Unfortunately, the death toll from yesterday's strike on Kharkiv has risen to four - a 33-year-old man died in hospital today," the statement said. Read also:
Zelensky says situation in Kharkiv
region 'controlled' but 'not stabilized'
According to Sinegubov, 16 of the injured were treated in hospital yesterday, two of them in serious condition.
As Ukrinform reported, on 17 May in the afternoon, Russian troops struck Kharkiv with two guided aerial bombs . So far, 31 people have been reported injured and three killed. The strikes targeted a civilian enterprise. Rescuers are still working at the site to clear the rubble.
MENAFN18052024000193011044ID1108229006
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.