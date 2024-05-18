Kabs Strike On Kharkiv: Death Toll Rises To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the death toll from yesterday's bombing attack has risen to four - a 33-year-old wounded man died in hospital.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Sinegubov, said this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, the death toll from yesterday's strike on Kharkiv has risen to four - a 33-year-old man died in hospital today," the statement said.

According to Sinegubov, 16 of the injured were treated in hospital yesterday, two of them in serious condition.

As Ukrinform reported, on 17 May in the afternoon, Russian troops struck Kharkiv with two guided aerial bombs . So far, 31 people have been reported injured and three killed. The strikes targeted a civilian enterprise. Rescuers are still working at the site to clear the rubble.