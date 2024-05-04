Southern Brazil Hits By The Worst Floods In More Than 80 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Heavy rains in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sulkilled 39 people, with another 68 still missing, the state civildefense agency said Friday, as record-breaking floods devastatedcities and forced thousands to leave their homes, Azernews reports, citing the AP.

It was the fourth such environmental disaster in a year,following floods in July, September and November 2023 that killed75 people in total.

The flooding statewide has surpassed that seen during a historic1941 deluge, according to the Brazilian Geological Service. In somecities, water levels were at their highest since records begannearly 150 years ago, the agency said.

On Thursday, a dam at a hydroelectric plant between the citiesof Bento Goncalves and Cotipora partially collapsed and entirecities in the Taquari River valley, like Lajeado and Estrela, werecompletely overtaken by water. In the town of Feliz, 50 miles (80kilometers) from the state capital, Porto Alegre, a massivelyswollen river swept away a bridge that connected it with theneighboring city of Linha Nova.

Operators reported electricity, communications and water cutsacross the state. More than 24,000 people had to leave their homes,according to the civil defense agency.

Without internet, telephone service or electricity, residentsstruggled to provide updates or information to their relativesliving in other states. Helicopters flew continually over thecities while stranded families with children awaited rescue on therooftops.