Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy Kh-59/69 Missile In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian air defenses have shot down a Kh-59/69 missile in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukraine's Air Command East announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At 16:16, in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the Air Command East destroyed a Kh-59/69 guided aerial missile," the post reads.

Air defense forces destroy all 13 enemy Shahed drones at night

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that Russian invaders carried out more than 380 attacks on Ukrainian cities and regions this week.