Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy Kh-59/69 Missile In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian air defenses have shot down a Kh-59/69 missile in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Ukraine's Air Command East announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"At 16:16, in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the Air Command East destroyed a Kh-59/69 guided aerial missile," the post reads.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that Russian invaders carried out more than 380 attacks on Ukrainian cities and regions this week.
