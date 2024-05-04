One Person Killed As Invaders Shell Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Slobozhanske, Kharkiv region, killing a 49-year-old man.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"At around 15:30, the occupiers hit the village of Slobozhanske, Kharkiv district. As a result of the shelling, a house and outbuildings caught fire. A 49-year-old civilian man who was on the street near the house was killed," he wrote. Read also:
Casualties as Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv
Earlier reports said that five people were injured in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on Saturday.
Illustration photo
