One Person Killed As Invaders Shell Village In Kharkiv Region


5/4/2024 3:10:12 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Slobozhanske, Kharkiv region, killing a 49-year-old man.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"At around 15:30, the occupiers hit the village of Slobozhanske, Kharkiv district. As a result of the shelling, a house and outbuildings caught fire. A 49-year-old civilian man who was on the street near the house was killed," he wrote.

Read also: Casualties as Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv

Earlier reports said that five people were injured in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on Saturday.

Illustration photo

UkrinForm

