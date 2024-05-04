One Person Killed As Invaders Shell Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Slobozhanske, Kharkiv region, killing a 49-year-old man.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"At around 15:30, the occupiers hit the village of Slobozhanske, Kharkiv district. As a result of the shelling, a house and outbuildings caught fire. A 49-year-old civilian man who was on the street near the house was killed," he wrote.

Casualties as Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv

Earlier reports said that five people were injured in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on Saturday.

