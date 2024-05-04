Sikorski On Polish Troops In Ukraine: We Will Not Show Our Cards To Putin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine cannot be ruled out is "right," and Poland "will not show its cards" when it comes to the possible sending of its troops to Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said this in an interview with BBC World, Ukrinform reports, citing PAP .

When asked to what extent Russia poses a direct threat to Poland, Sikorski replied that he does not think Putin would be reckless enough to attack a NATO member state. However, Sikorski noted that Putin was reckless enough to attack Ukraine and is now considered a war criminal.

Referring to the words of French President Emmanuel Macron that he does not rule out anything when it comes to the presence of Western troops in Ukraine, Sikorski said that it is right to put Putin in a situation in which he is not sure what the West will do, instead of ruling out certain things in advance.

Defense agencies of Ukraine, Poland begin to actively cooperate with businesses – expert

Asked whether Poland would consider sending its troops, he said: "We will not show our cards. We will let President Putin wonder what we will do."

He expressed satisfaction with the fact that the U.S. Congress had finally approved military aid for Ukraine.

"Ukraine desperately needs anti-aircraft missiles to protect its industry, to protect its power plants, to protect its infrastructure. I think it is much better to spend money on defending Ukraine than having to rebuild it later," Sikorski said.

He acknowledged that it would have been better if the U.S. aid bill had been passed sooner, but noted that aid was already on the way.

"I think President Putin would do well to acknowledge his invasion as a mistake and make a new calculation, taking into account that we will help Ukraine as long as necessary," he said.

Sikorski said that the war can end only when Putin understands that the cost of continuing it, in terms of human life and financial costs, is higher than the goal he wants to achieve. But he expressed the opinion that it may still take some time for Putin to understand this.

Asked if he saw a place for diplomacy in ending the war, Sikorski replied: "There is no shortage of potential mediators - Turkey, the UN. China could actually force Putin to end this war. But I don't see any signs that Putin wants to negotiate."

Sikorski also stressed that the European Union could do even more when it comes to military aid for Ukraine, although he noted that the value of the total EU financial aid for Ukraine is even higher than that of the U.S.