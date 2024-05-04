OIC Chief Urges Halt To Israeli Occupation Aggression On Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 4 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Taha on Saturday called on the international community to live up to its due responsibility by halting the Israeli occupation aggression on Palestinians in Gaza.

He made the call during the 15th OIC conference, held in the Gambian capital Banjul, which mainly aims at boosting unity and solidarity through dialogue for sustainable development.

He also called for broadening the world recognition of the State of Palestine for full United Nations (UN) membership, helping the Palestinian people regain their rights, including the return of refugees, self-determination, and an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 border with Jerusalem as its capital, based on relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Taha added that this Islamic summit comes amid serious and unprecedented developments pertinent to the Palestinian cause, chiefly the Israeli occupation aggression on the population of the Gaza Strip, and acts that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity as per international humanitarian law and relevant UN resolutions.

The OIC chief underlined that dialogue and reconciliation are the sole way to resolve the issues and causes of some OIC member states, including Yemen, Libya, Sudan and the Sahel region.

However, Taha spoke highly of existing cooperation between the OIC and the UN and its agencies, along with other international and regional partners, reiterating willingness to promote dialogue and cooperation to serve common interests and contribute to bolstering peace and understanding worldwide.

The 15th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation kicked off its 15 session at the top level in the Gambian capital Banjul earlier on Saturday, with the participation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's Representative, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya.

The OIC summit is expected to conclude with a statement expressing stands on the issues on the agenda namely the Palestinian cause and the Jerusalem issue.

Earlier on Thursday, the OIC members' foreign ministers held a meeting discussing the session papers and the prospected final communique of the summit. (pick up previous)

