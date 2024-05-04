Kuwait DM Sends Condolences Over Saudi Prince's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah on Saturday sent two cables of condolence to Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khaled bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, over the passing of Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz.

The Kuwaiti ministries of defense and interior said, in two separate statements, that Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah expressed his sincere condolences over the passing of Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz today, and prayed to Allah Almighty to shower the deceased with His vast mercy, dwell him in paradise, and grant the Royal Family patience and solace. (end)

