Saudi FM Urges Immediate, Permanent Ceasefire To End Palestinians' Sufferings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 4 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan has called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and safe relief and humanitarian corridors to end Palestinians' sufferings.

Speaking at the 15th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit on Saturday, Prince Faisal called for enabling the Palestinian people to get their legitimate rights, including self-determination, the establishment of an independent state and living safely.

The summit is held in the Gambian capital of Banjul under the motto of "boosting unity and solidarity through dialogue for sustainable development".

Leading his country's delegation on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prince Faisal said the OIC, since its establishment, has prioritized the Palestinian cause.

The organization expressed the voice of the Muslim nation and its conscience in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people and lifting injustice against them until they get all their legitimate rights guaranteed by international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, he stated.

He expressed sorrow as the UN Security Council failed to halt the unprecedented growing pace of Israeli occupation aggression through bombing randomly schools, hospitals, shelters and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, leaving thousands of unarmed victims.

Since the Israeli aggression, Saudi Arabia, in cooperation with its sister countries, has spared no efforts to protect Palestinian civilians.

He referred to the Kingdom's solidarity and support for Islamic issues during its presidency of the 14th session of the Islamic Summit, boosting joint Islamic action, unifying ranks and positive action at all levels to confront common threats and provocative actions towards Islamic symbols, the Qur'an, acts of hatred, and Islamophobia.

He indicated that the Kingdom would continue its role in unifying Muslims and making all efforts to enhance the OIC role on settling disputes, and achieving international and regional security and peace.

Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of backing peace efforts in Yemen in order to find a comprehensive political solution to end Yemenis' sufferings and support their aspirations, the minister noted.

He underlined the importance of Syria's stability, and preserving its unity, identity, security and territorial integrity as well as backing efforts aiming to fight terrorist organizations and armed militias, and prevent drug smuggling through its territory to be a safe environment for the return of Syrian refugees.

Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of Sudan's unity and territorial integrity, and preserving State's institutions to enable the country to practice its role and maintain people's properties, he pointed out.

On Libya, Prince Faisal affirmed Libyans' right to elect a unified national government to maintain security and stability, and combat security chaos and terrorist organizations to restore Libya's active role.

He also referred to his country's unwavering position towards Somalia's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity in line with international law.

Prince Faisal noted that the Kingdom reiterated the necessity of restructuring and developing the OIC, and reforming its bodies to face regional and international challenges.

He underlined the need of activating joint Islamic action and reform this ancient organization to place it in its rightful place, as the second largest international governmental organization after the United Nations.

He thanked OIC Secretary General Hussien Taha and Secretariat's staff for their efforts in preparing for this summit.

The minister handed over the presidency of this session to Gambia's President Adama Barrow, wishing him success. (pickup previous)

