Trade Exchange Between Egypt, Kuwait Totals $3Bn In 2023: CAPMAS

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In 2023, Egypt's primary exports to Kuwait included: electrical machinery and appliances ($65m), vegetables and fruits ($64m), prepared vegetables and fruits ($16.3m), essential oils ($15.1m), and ready-made garments ($13.5m).
The main commodities imported by Egypt from Kuwait in the same year were: fuels, mineral oils, and distillation products ($2.7bn), organic chemicals ($12.2m), plastics and related articles ($10.2m), and iron and steel ($2.8m).
Kuwaiti investments in Egypt totalled $632.6m during the fiscal year 2022/2023, a slight decrease from $669.3m in 2021/2022.
Remittances from Kuwaitis working in Egypt stood at $4m, compared to $8m in the previous period.
The number of Egyptians residing in Kuwait was estimated at 612,700 in 2022, according to figures from the Egyptian mission.
