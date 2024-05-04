Azerbaijan Negotiates Middle Corridor's Dev't With European Commission Delegation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijandiscussed the route-the Middle Corridor-during a meeting with thedelegation of the European Commission (EC) on EU Neighborhood andEnlargement in Baku on May 4, the Azerbaijani Minister of DigitalDevelopment and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Azernews reports.

“We met with EC Director General for Neighborhood andEnlargement of the European Union, Gert Jan Koopman. We discussedcooperation in the field of transportation, especially thedevelopment of the Middle Corridor,” Nabiyev said.

To note, the Middle Corridor has been developing for 10 years,but it has received special attention in recent years due togeopolitical realities (problems in the Red Sea, as well as theconflict between Russia and Ukraine and complications oflogistics).

A total of 2.76 million tons of cargo passed through the MiddleCorridor in 2023, with a target of 4.2 million tons in 2024.