Cairo, Tehran To Keep Talks About Normalization Of Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 4 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian agreed Saturday to keep bilateral talks about all outstanding issues to normalize relations between both countries.

This came during the meeting they held on the sidelines of the 15th edition of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Banjul, Spokesman of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry Ambassador Ahmad Abu-Zeid said in a statement.

Both ministers also discussed bilateral relations between Cairo and Tehran in light of their previously held contacts and meetings, along with the direction of both countries' leaderships, he added.

Touching upon the OIC gathering, they underlined the significance of promoting integration and unity among all Muslim nations at this time, when the Muslim world is undergoing huge challenges, the spokesman noted.

They, further, restated their countries' opposition to a looming military offensive by Israeli occupation forces in the Palestinian city of Rafah. (end)

ism









MENAFN04052024000071011013ID1108173288