Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3150541 KUWAIT -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya arrives in Banjul for Islamic Summit.

3150501 ISTANBUL -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces suspension of trade ties with the Israeli occupation entity.

3150490 PARIS - UNESCO's world press freedom prize is awarded to the Palestinian journalists covering Israel's genocidal acts in Gaza Strip.

3150542 NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expresses shock at the high number of journalists killed by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip.

3150534 WASHINGTON -- The White House deplores death of a top orthopedic surgeon from Gaza at an Israeli jail.

3150503 ISLAMABAD -- At least 20 people are killed and 21 others injured in a tragic road accident in Pakistan. (end)

