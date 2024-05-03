Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Initiative: AIT Bangkok Partners With KPCIP To Empower Women Through Scholarships

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a transformative move aimed at empowering women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Local Government Election & Rural Development Department, under the Asian Development Bank-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP), has forged a significant partnership with the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) Bangkok.

Under this pioneering agreement, AIT Bangkok will extend scholarships to 30 female students across various disciplines, with a special focus on fields relevant to the development sector as outlined in KPCIP's Gender Action Plan. The Asian Development Bank's Asian Development Fund (ADB-ADF) will cover the costs of these scholarships.

The agreement was formally sealed in a signing ceremony attended by key stakeholders including Project Director KPCIP Syed Zafar Ali Shah, AIT President Kazuo Yamamoto, Minister LGE&RDD Arshad Ayub Khan, Secretary Muhammad Daud Khan, ADB representative Inayatullah Waseem, and other officials.

Expressing gratitude for the partnership, Minister Arshad Ayub Khan highlighted the significance of such opportunities in empowering women to play pivotal roles in societal development. He emphasized that these scholarships would enable women to excel in traditionally male-dominated fields, thereby serving as role models and enhancing Pakistan's image internationally.

Secretary LGE&RDD underscored the importance of diversity and innovation brought by these scholarship recipients, emphasizing the fostering of an inclusive and collaborative workplace culture.

In addition to the scholarship program, KPCIP has initiated a one-year paid internship scheme, hiring 25 female interns across five water and sanitation companies. These interns, equipped with laptops and provided a monthly stipend of Rs35,000, are placed in departments relevant to their academic backgrounds. The program aims to eventually recruit a total of 200 female interns, furthering the ADB-funded internship initiative.

Moreover, a Women's Business Development Center is underway in Kohat, aiming to provide training and entrepreneurial opportunities for women, enabling them to achieve economic self-sustainability and make meaningful contributions to society.