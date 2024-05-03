SHOCKING! Aishwarya Rai Rejected Tina's Role In KKHH; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Did you know? Aishwarya Rai rejected Tina's role in Karan Johar directorial 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' which was later aced by Rani Mukherjee in the film. Here's why she rejected the film

Aishwarya Rai declined Karan Johar's offer for 'Tina' in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' due to career concerns

Karan approached Aishwarya along with other actresses but received a polite decline from her for the film

Rai's rejection led to a long gap before she finally collaborated with Johar in "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" in 2016

Aishwarya feared being typecast and compared to senior actresses if she took on the role

Rani Mukerji was cast as 'Tina' following Chopra's suggestion, shaping the iconic film's ensemble

Johar initially considered Rai for 'Anjali' in "Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham" (K3G) but was surprised by Kajol's willingness to star

Rai's decisions highlight the intricate casting process and the balance between career choices and industry expectations