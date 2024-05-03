               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SHOCKING! Aishwarya Rai Rejected Tina's Role In KKHH; Read On


5/3/2024 2:00:53 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Did you know? Aishwarya Rai rejected Tina's role in Karan Johar directorial 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' which was later aced by Rani Mukherjee in the film. Here's why she rejected the film


SHOCKING! Aishwarya Rai Rejected Tina

Did you know? Aishwarya Rai rejected Tina's role which was later aced by Rani Mukherjee in the film. Here's why she rejected the film

Aishwarya's Missed Opportunity

Aishwarya Rai declined Karan Johar's offer for 'Tina' in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' due to career concerns

Karan's Pursuit

Karan approached Aishwarya along with other actresses but received a polite decline from her for the film

Seventeen-Year Hiatus

Rai's rejection led to a long gap before she finally collaborated with Johar in "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" in 2016

Rai's Career Strategy

Aishwarya feared being typecast and compared to senior actresses if she took on the role


SHOCKING! Aishwarya Rai Rejected Tina

Rani Mukerji was cast as 'Tina' following Chopra's suggestion, shaping the iconic film's ensemble

Near Miss in K3G

Johar initially considered Rai for 'Anjali' in "Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham" (K3G) but was surprised by Kajol's willingness to star

Insight into Bollywood Dynamics

Rai's decisions highlight the intricate casting process and the balance between career choices and industry expectations

MENAFN03052024007385015968ID1108171275


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search