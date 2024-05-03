Utkalika Qatar Celebrates 89Th Odisha Foundation Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Utkalika Qatar celebrated the 89th Odisha foundation day recently in Holiday Villa hotel with a cultural evening attended by more than 200 people and inaugurated by Deputy Chief of Mission of India to Qatar Sandeep Kumar.

The keynote speaker Smt Jayati Maitra, past president Bangiya Parishad Qatar and MD of Synergy Gulf, lauded Utkalika Qatar for preserving the culture and heritage andOdisha.

Utkalika president Dr Basanta Kumar Kabi highlighted Odisha's cultural tapestry which is woven with threads of diversity and tradition. Children and members were recognised for participating in various programmes conducted by ICC for the preceding year.

The Chief guest and Management Committee members inaugurated the annual souvenir 'Barnali' and presented 'Utkalika Karma Veera award' 2024 to Deepika Nayak, Deepak Kumar Swain and Jyotirmaya Rout. Utkalika general secretary Abinash Acharya, vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty, joint secretary Ipsita Sathpathy, cultural secretary Sagar Mohanty and joint cultural secretary Omprakash Parida led the programme.