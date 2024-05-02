BJP Must Apologise To Nation For Supporting 'Mass Rapist' Prajwal Revanna: Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Shivamogga (Karnataka), May 3 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that the BJP must apologise to the people of the country, particularly the women, for seeking votes for a 'mass rapist' like Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

On Tuesday, the JD-S suspended Prajwal Revanna, the sitting party MP and Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan, after the Congress government in Karnataka formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe allegations of sexual abuse against him.

Addressing a public rally in Shivamogga, Rahul Gandhi said, "It is not that the BJP didn't know about Prajwal Revanna abusing hundreds of women when it was seeking votes for him. The BJP can do anything to remain in power, even if it means defending and seeking votes for a mass rapist like Prajwal Revanna."

The Congress leader also alleged that it was the Central government which let Prajwal Revanna fly to Germany.

"The Government of India has all the agencies at its disposal... Had they wanted, the Centre could have prevented Prajwal Revanna from flying out of the country," he said.

Questioning the BJP's guarantees, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the only guarantee of the ruling party at the Centre is to protect the corrupt and a mass rapist.

Reiterating that the BJP is hell-bent on destroying the Constitution, Rahul Gandhi referred to a recent interview of BJP chief J.P. Nadda where he allegedly equated those seeking equality with the Maoists.

Showing a copy of the Constitution to the people, Rahul Gandhi said, "This Constitution guarantees equality and reservations for Dalits, backward classes, and Adivasis. The BJP is against both equality and reservation, and that is why it wants to get rid of the Constitution."

He also claimed that during the last 10 years, the BJP created 22 billionaires and handed over the entire wealth of the country to them.

"The BJP created just 22 billionaires, but the Congress will create crores of 'lakhpatis' (millionaires) by distributing wealth among the common people," he said.

Listing the Congress' guarantees, he said, "One woman in every poor family will receive Rs 1 lakh every year. For the youth, there will be a guaranteed first job -- 'pehli naukri pakki' -- immediately after they complete their graduation or diploma. They will also get Rs 1 lakh for one year. Farmers' debt would be waived, along with guaranteed MSP for their crops. The minimum daily wage will be enhanced to Rs 400 per day."