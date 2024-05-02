Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Backing 'Mass Rapist' Prajwal Revanna, Demands Accountability

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (May 2) made scathing allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the controversy surrounding Prajwal Revanna, Member of Parliament from Karnataka's Hassan constituency, is not merely a "sex scandal" but indicative of "mass rape."

Speaking at a poll rally in Karnataka's Shivmogga, the Congress leader condemned the BJP's alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and criticised PM Modi for seeking votes for what he termed a "mass rapist."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking votes for a 'mass rapist.' Prajwal Revanna raped hundreds of women and made their obscene videos," Gandhi said, adding, "And Narendra Modi, from a packed stage, supports that rapist and says: 'If you vote for this rapist, it will help me.'"

Accusing Modi of facilitating Revanna's escape from India, Gandhi asserted, "Even when Prajwal Revanna raped hundreds of women, PM Modi did not stop him from going to Germany. PM Modi has all the machinery, yet he allowed the mass rapist to go to Germany. This is 'Modi's guarantee'. Whether it's a corrupt leader or a mass rapist, the BJP will protect him."

Prajwal Revanna, the sitting MP from Hassan and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has faced allegations of involvement in purported sex tapes. A pen drive, containing over 2,000 alleged videos of sexual assault, purportedly recorded by Revanna in his house and office, were circulated in Hassan, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Initially dismissed as doctored attempts to tarnish the family's image in elections, the tapes prompted the Karnataka government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations. Despite Revanna's claims of video manipulation, doubts persist, exacerbated by his departure for Frankfurt on the same day the SIT was constituted, reportedly using his diplomatic passport.

On Tuesday, the JD(S) suspended Revanna from the party, and a lookout circular at all immigration points in India has been issued against him. The unfolding scandal has stirred widespread outrage and demands for accountability, casting a shadow over the political landscape in Karnataka.