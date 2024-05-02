In Gujarat, PM Modi's No-Holds-Barred Attack On Cong, INDIA Bloc Over Pak's Love For 'Shehzada' & 'Vote Jihad'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a whirlwind poll campaign in Gujarat on Thursday, launched a blistering attack on the Congress as well as INDIA bloc and accused them of 'taking tacit support' of Pakistan for 'furthering' their politics at the cost of the national interest.

PM Modi, addressing back-to-back poll rallies in Gujarat's Anand, Surendranagar and Junagarh on Thursday, hurled a series of barbs at the grand old party and also asserted how the tables turned under NDA rule as the latter believed in giving doses and not dossiers to the terror masterminds.

At Anand rally, PM Modi excoriated the grand old party over former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry's admiration for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that the neighbouring nation wants to see 'Shehzada' as the next Prime Minister.

Further taking potshots at the grand old party, PM Modi said that ex-Pakistan minister's praise for 'Congress prince' has exposed the 'partnership' between Pakistan and Congress.

"Look at the co-incidence. Today, Congress is getting weaker. Congress is dying and Pakistan is crying. Pakistani leaders are now offering prayers for the Congress party. Pakistan is eager and desperate to make the prince, Prime Minister," PM Modi said.

"Congress is already a fan of Pakistan. This has completely exposed the partnership between Congress party and Pakistan," PM Modi further stated.

Pakistani politician Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday re-tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi and reportedly wrote, 'Rahul on Fire' while lauding him for leading 'valiant campaign' against the current dispensation.

This also drew flak from the BJP as the latter said 'the party's dalliance with Pakistan could not get more obvious. Doubling down his attack on the Congress party, PM Modi also accused the latter and crown prince of misleading the people with false propaganda and peddling a fraudulent narrative via its 'fake factory'. "Before the NDA government, the country had two constitutions, two flags. The Indian Constitution didn't apply in Kashmir. But all that changed after our govt revoked Article 370," PM Modi said.

"Today, Congress has become a fake factory. It promises Mohabbat ki Dukaan but dishes out a barrage of fake information," he further said.

PM Modi also raked up 'love jihad' call by Salman Khurshid's niece Maria Alam and hit out at both Congress and INDIA bloc for giving communal colour to the elections.

He said the woman leader has exposed the real intentions of INDIA bloc, but Congress has not uttered a word on this, which means that the inflammatory call has the 'backing' of grand old party.

"They have a tacit understanding. On one hand, the INDIA bloc is trying to divide SC, ST, OBC and general categories, and on the other, they are raising the slogan of vote jihad. This shows how dangerous their intentions are," PM Modi said.

Maria Alam, addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad recently, had made an appeal to Muslim voters to launch 'vote jihad', saying that was the only way to oust this government.

Addressing poll rallies throughout the day, the Prime Minister also slammed the previous Congress-led UPA governments for 'allowing' a series of corruption and scams that caused irreversible harm to the economy.

"Ten years ago, our country was ashamed of scams worth lakhs and crores. 2G scam, coal scam, defence scam, CAG scam, helicopter scam, submarine scam, commonwealth scam, the list goes long. Congress committed scams worth thousands of crores of rupees in water, land and sky," PM Modi told the gathering.

One major milestone that PM Modi highlighted in poll rallies was 'generational changes' in people's lives under the NDA government and how his government did not believe in providing dossiers to terror-sponsoring nations but to give doses to the terror masterminds, irrespective of their location.