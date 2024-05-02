Azerbaijan's Strengthened Ties With OIC Catalyse Tourism Sector Growth

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

The tourism sector in Azerbaijan has witnessed a remarkableresurgence, with a substantial increase in visitor numbers duringthe first quarter of this year, Azernews reports.

According to Kanan Gasimov, Chief of Staff of the State TourismAgency, Azerbaijan has swiftly revitalised its tourism industryfollowing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gasimov's remarks, as reported by Azernews, highlight asignificant surge in tourist arrivals, with 513,413 visitorsrecorded in January-March of the current year. This figure reflectsa notable 39 percent increase compared to the corresponding periodlast year.

Gasimov attributed this growth to the concerted efforts andsupport of the state in bolstering the tourism sector. Notably,Azerbaijan welcomed 2.2 million tourists last year, marking asubstantial 30 percent increase over the previous year.

Looking ahead, Gasimov noted plans to collaborate on jointprojects with countries within the Organisation of IslamicCooperation (OIC). These initiatives aim to further enhance touristvisits to Azerbaijan.

It's important to highlight that the Organisation of IslamicCooperation (OIC) serves as a significant international body,uniting 57 member states and acting as the collective voice for theMuslim world.

Following Azerbaijan's reestablishment of independence, itpromptly pursued OIC membership, successfully joining in 1991.

In 2017, Azerbaijan proudly designated the "Year of IslamicSolidarity," marked by a series of impactful events. Among these,Baku hosted the IV Islamic Solidarity Games, a major sporting eventof the OIC, attracting participants from 54 nations across 24sports.

This initiative notably sparked a substantial surge in tourismfrom Muslim-majority countries, underscoring the power of culturaland sporting exchanges in fostering global connections andunderstanding.

Of particular note was the remarkable rise in arrivals from Gulfcountries. Compared to 2016, the influx from Kuwait, Oman, SaudiArabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Iranexperienced exponential growth, collectively contributing to a65.2% surge in arrivals from the Gulf, totaling 614.7 thousandpeople.

This trend extended beyond the Gulf, with notable upticks inarrivals from other regions. Notably, arrivals from European Unionmember states rose by 17.4% to reach 105.4 thousand, while arrivalsfrom Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries increasedby 14.3%, totaling 1006.5 thousand people during 2017.

The impact was palpable as Azerbaijan welcomed 2696.7 thousandforeigners and stateless individuals from 187 nations in 2017,marking a 19.9% rise from the previous year.

