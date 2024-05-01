Tractor Drives Over Mine, Another Hit By Enemy Drone In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, on May 1, two tractors were damaged as a result of enemy actions - one drove over an anti-tank mine, while a drone struck the other.
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“On May 1, at about 11:45 a tractor drove over an enemy anti-tank mine in a field in Hlynske village of the Izium territorial community. The vehicle suffered mechanical damage. There were no casualties," the statement said.
In addition, at about 12:15 in a field near the village of Bohuslavka in the Borova territorial community, an enemy drone hit a tractor. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital.
Under the procedural guidance of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office in the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations were launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).
As reported, on April 30, Russian aerial guided bombs damaged the company's premises, a bus, two cars and a tractor in Vovchansk.
