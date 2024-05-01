Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP, Says 'Big Fan Of PM Modi'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) TV star Rupali Ganguly, a renowned

TV

actor known for appearing in Anupamaa and Sarabhai versus Sarabhai, declared her entry into Indian politics on Wednesday.

The actress joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

in the presence of its leader Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni. Rupali released a video on Instagram earlier this year about her

'fan

girl'

moment meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The TV star said to the media,

“I am so honoured to be here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has influenced me a lot. I am a big fan of PM Modi.

BJP has been doing great work and therefore

i

wanted to join the BJP.

I am very thankful to the party.”

Also Read:

WATCH: Did Naga Chaitanya confess cheating in a relationship? Here's what he said

“A

day I will not stop reliving in my mind and feel euphoric about !It was the day my dream came true...that of meeting our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modiji @narendramodi. It was indeed a fan girl moment! For 14 years I probably manifested the hour and more that I got to share the stage with him on such a huge platform that he has created for the remarkable digital content creators which shall not only be most coveted in the future but also an award that endorses Modijis vision of a digitally global India @mygovindia,”

she said on Instagram.





While the actress has announced her political career, she has yet to confirm whether she will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rupali joins Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, and others who joined the BJP this year.



On the professional front

Rupali Ganguly is now working on her show

'Anupamaa',

which is

one of the highest-rated series on Indian television today. She rose to prominence with the comedy-drama programme Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which was very popular in metropolitan areas. The comedy show premiered in 2004 and

was cancelled

after only one and a half seasons.

Sumeet Raghavan, Satish Shah, and Deven Bhojani

all

had

major

parts

in

the programme.

Also Read:

Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Know his net worth, fee, luxury items

Rupali

proceeded to feature

in more hit television shows, including Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Parvarrish

-

Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, before taking a break from performing.

After a seven-year absence, she returned with the soap opera Anupamaa.

