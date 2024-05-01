(MENAFN- Baystreet) Yum Brands Misses Estimates

AstraZeneca Jumps Ahead of Showing New Data

AstraZeneca (NASDAQLAZN) will showcase new clinical and real-world data across its leading inhaled, biologic and early science respiratory portfolio at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, in San Diego from May 17 – 22. The company will present 59 abstracts, including 12 late-breaking posters, with a focus on unmet needs in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), severe asthma and eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), as well as other chronic respiratory diseases.

Executive Vice President Sharon Barr said:“Data at ATS demonstrate our progress in advancing a new wave of innovative treatments, moving beyond symptom control into disease modification, remission and one day, cure. Today, COPD patients have highly limited options if their disease is uncontrolled on inhaled medicines. We're encouraged by the results of the COURSE Phase IIa data exploring tezepelumab in a broad population of COPD patients beyond those with baseline blood eosinophils above 300 cells/μL and look forward to these data being presented at the ATS International Conference.”

Among the highlights of the presentation: leading transformation in COPD care by investigating novel biologic medicines, targeting key drivers across a broad range of patients including: TEZSPIRE® (tezepelumab) beyond severe asthma targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) and tozorakimab, to reduce excess inflammation and epithelial remodeling in IL-33 driven disease.

AZN shares began Wednesday better by 35 cents to $76.23.









