(MENAFN- Baystreet) Yum Brands Misses Estimates

Promising Outlook as Biotech Sector Advances Cancer Treatments Amidst Rising DiagnosesSecuring America's Future: New Investments Aim to Reduce Dependency on Imported Critical MineralsAstraZeneca Jumps Ahead of Showing New DataShares Of Starbucks Drop 13% On Earnings Miss And Weak Outlook Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, May 1, 2024

CVS Tumbles on Q1 Figures

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) shares faded in price on Wednesday, after the drugstore chain reported first-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings that missed expectations and slashed its full-year profit outlook, citing higher medical costs that are dogging the U.S. insurance industry.

The chain expects 2024 adjusted earnings of at least $7 per share, down from previous guidance of at least $8.30 per share. Analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting full-year adjusted profit of $8.28 per share.

CVS also cut its unadjusted earnings guidance to at least $5.64 per share, down from at least $7.06 per share.

The company said its new outlook assumes that higher medical costs in its insurance business during the first quarter will persist throughout the year. CVS owns health insurer Aetna.

Still, CVS CEO Karen Lynch said the“the current environment does not diminish our opportunities, enthusiasm, or the long-term earnings power of our company.” The company is confident“we have a pathway to address our near-term Medicare Advantage challenges,” she added.

Insurers such as Humana and UnitedHealth Group have seen medical costs spike as more Medicare Advantage patients return to hospitals for procedures they delayed during the pandemic, such as joint and hip replacements.

CVS shares stumbled $12.26, or 18.3%, to begin Wednesday at $55.45.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks