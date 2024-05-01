(MENAFN- Baystreet) Yum Brands Misses Estimates
Promising Outlook as Biotech Sector Advances Cancer Treatments Amidst Rising Diagnoses
Securing America's Future: New Investments Aim to Reduce Dependency on Imported Critical Minerals
AstraZeneca Jumps Ahead of Showing New Data
Shares Of Starbucks Drop 13% On Earnings Miss And Weak Outlook Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, May 1, 2024
CVS Tumbles on Q1 Figures
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) shares faded in price on Wednesday, after the drugstore chain reported first-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings that missed expectations and slashed its full-year profit outlook, citing higher medical costs that are dogging the U.S. insurance industry.
The chain expects 2024 adjusted earnings of at least $7 per share, down from previous guidance of at least $8.30 per share. Analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting full-year adjusted profit of $8.28 per share.
CVS also cut its unadjusted earnings guidance to at least $5.64 per share, down from at least $7.06 per share.
The company said its new outlook assumes that higher medical costs in its insurance business during the first quarter will persist throughout the year. CVS owns health insurer Aetna.
Still, CVS CEO Karen Lynch said the“the current environment does not diminish our opportunities, enthusiasm, or the long-term earnings power of our company.” The company is confident“we have a pathway to address our near-term Medicare Advantage challenges,” she added.
Insurers such as Humana and UnitedHealth Group have seen medical costs spike as more Medicare Advantage patients return to hospitals for procedures they delayed during the pandemic, such as joint and hip replacements.
CVS shares stumbled $12.26, or 18.3%, to begin Wednesday at $55.45.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN01052024000212011056ID1108161769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.