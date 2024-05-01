MBRF delegation visits Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation’s headquarters

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 01 May 2024- Led by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), a delegation of the Foundation visited the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Rabat, the capital of Morocco. The delegation was graciously welcomed by Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO, at the main headquarters.

During the visit, the MBRF and ICESCO discussed strategies to enhance bilateral collaboration. This aligns with the agreement signed by both parties in March 2023, highlighting the significance of leveraging their expertise and capabilities to strengthen cooperation. The key objective is to foster knowledge advancement and reinforce the capabilities of ICESCO’s member nations, thereby enhancing their position in the Global Knowledge Index (GKI). The GKI serves as a guide for evaluating indicators, conducting research, and promoting knowledge-related studies on a global scale.

Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Adviser and Project Manager, UNDP’s Knowledge Project, participated in a productive meeting focused on addressing the challenges presented in the GKI report. The meeting underscored the importance of member states consistently updating their data to maintain favorable positions that reflect advancements within the index-monitored sectors.

During their visit, both parties engaged in discussions concerning the GKI officials’ participation at the upcoming Conference of Ministers of Education in the Islamic World, scheduled for October in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman. Additionally, they explored ICESCO’s participation in the upcoming edition of the ‘Knowledge Summit’ in Dubai. Discussions also covered the possibilities of organizing workshops aimed to benefit experts from ICESCO member states, familiarizing them with the operational mechanisms of the GKI. The MBRF delegation highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts among relevant states, emphazising the need for accurate and realistic data to ensure the issuance of an authentic annual index report. Furthermore, they highlighted the exchange of relevant expertise and experiences as key aspects of cooperation.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said: “As the knowledge sector rapidly evolves, collaboration and collective efforts among diverse stakeholders have become more essential than ever. This visit reflects our dedication to fostering cooperation with various institutions, organizations, and entities involved in knowledge development. We consider this visit as an opportunity to drive progress and inspire creativity in the knowledge field, particularly amid the escalating global challenges we are facing”.

His Excellency added: “This visit represents a continuation of MBRF’s constant efforts to advance knowledge development, further highlighting our strong belief in the importance of empowering the youth for sustainable development. Our collaboration stands as a testament to our commitment to improving the performance of ICESCO member states in the Global Knowledge Index, while also promoting global development, bridging knowledge divides, and driving progress.”

At the end of the visit, both parties stressed the significance of strengthening collaboration and coordination among the MBRF, ICESCO, and various member states. This marks a significant step towards forging strategic partnerships in knowledge advancement. The visit exemplifies MBRF’s commitment to enhancing the capabilities of member states and directing its efforts towards shaping a promising future of knowledge that actively promotes sustainable development.





