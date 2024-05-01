Representatives From 10 Countries Set To Get First-Hand Insight Into BJP's Election Campaign

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) As many as 22 representatives of 18 political parties from 10 countries will be in New Delhi on Wednesday to get first-hand experience and insights into the election campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The representatives will be meeting BJP President J.P. Nadda at the party headquarters besides also holding interactions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

According to Vijay Chauthaiwale, who heads BJP's Foreign Affairs Department, the foreign representatives will be briefed about the party's election campaign strategies along with the overall electoral process.

The participating political parties include Liberal Party (Australia), Communist Party of Vietnam, Bangladesh Awami League, Likud Party (Israel), Uganda's National Resistance Movement, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (Tanzania), United Russia Party, Sri Lanka's United National Party and Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Mauritius Labour Party, Mauritian Militant Movement, Militant Socialist Movement (Mauritius), Parti Mauricien Social Democrate (Mauritius), Nepali Congress, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist), Janamat Party (Nepal), Rashtriya Swatantra Party (Nepal).

This visit, informed Chauthaiwale, is part of the global outreach program 'Know BJP' launched by party president Nadda in March on the occasion of the 43rd foundation day.

Last month, a seven-member delegation of diplomats from various missions in India got a first-hand insight into the BJP's election campaign during their visit to Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

The delegation was composed of diplomatic representatives from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia and Suriname.