Massive Fire Breaks Out In Hotel In Pahalgam

News Agency Kashmir Scroll reported that fire broke out in a Shishang hotel, the world-famous health resort of Pahalgam, this morning.

They said a team of fire tenders, police, and locals are on the job to douse the flames and bring the fire under control.

A police officer told News Agency Kashmir Scroll that the teams are working to put the fire under control, but the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

