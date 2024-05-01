Massive Fire Breaks Out In Hotel In Pahalgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A massive fire broke out in a hotel in the South Kashmir Anantnag district on Wednesday morning.
News Agency Kashmir Scroll reported that fire broke out in a Shishang hotel, the world-famous health resort of Pahalgam, this morning.ADVERTISEMENT
They said a team of fire tenders, police, and locals are on the job to douse the flames and bring the fire under control.
A police officer told News Agency Kashmir Scroll that the teams are working to put the fire under control, but the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Fire Damages Four Shops In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal LED Lamp Manufacturing Unit Damaged In Overnight Blaze In Srinagar's Sanat Nagar
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01052024000215011059ID1108160172
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.