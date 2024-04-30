Maharashtra Day 2024: Facts To Know About The Gateway Of India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated on May 1st every year to commemorate the formation of the state of Maharashtra. On this day in 1960, the state of Maharashtra was officially formed after the division of the bilingual Bombay State into Maharashtra and Gujarat.



The Indian state of Maharashtra is also known as the 'The Gateway of India'.

The capital city of Maharashtra is Mumbai, which is also the financial capital of India and one of the most populous cities in the world.

Marathi is the official language and is widely spoken throughout the state. Maharashtra has a rich cultural heritage, with vibrant traditions in music, dance, literature, and art.

Maharashtra has one of the largest economies in India, contributing significantly to the country's GDP.

The state also has a strong agricultural sector producing a variety of crops

Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, is the most loved in Maharashtra and Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with the most grandeur.



Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad (known for the Ajanta and Ellora caves), and Mahabaleshwar (a popular hill station) are among the top tourist destinations.