High-Level Dialogue Between IEA, COP29 To Take Place In Paris

The inaugural high-level dialogue between the InternationalEnergy Agency (IEA) and COP29 will convene in Paris on May 15.

According to Azernews , IEA head Fatih Birolshared a post regarding this.

During a meeting in Turin, Birol engaged with Mukhtar Babayev,the President of COP29, and Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology andNatural Resources.

Birol expressed optimism about fruitful discussions in Baku thisyear and highlighted the IEA's commitment to assisting countrieswith their new Nationally Determined Contributions.

He also announced plans for the first IEA-COP29 High-LevelDialogue, scheduled for May 15 in Paris.