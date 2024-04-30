China's Xi To Visit France, Serbia And Hungary, Aims To Boost EU Ties

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit France, Serbia andHungary from May 5-10, his first Europe trip in five years aimed atboosting EU ties as tensions mount with the world's second largesteconomy, Azernews reports.

Bilateral relations with France have maintained sound growthmomentum, and both countries have had strategic communications andpractical cooperation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson LinJian said in discussing Xi's visit to France.

"It is time to push the comprehensive strategic partnershipbetween China and France to a new level and give new impetus to thehealthy development of China-EU relations, to make newcontributions to world peace, stability, development and progress,"Lin said at a regular press conference.

"China looks forward to working with France to further enhancepolitical mutual trust, solidarity and cooperation."

Tit-for-tat trade disputes with the EU have soured relations asParis backed a European Commission anti-subsidy probe into Chineseelectric vehicle imports.

China then launched an anti-dumping investigation into brandy, amove seen to be targeting France.

During his trip, Xi will also hold talks with Serbian PresidentAleksandar Vucic to exchange views on bilateral relations anddiscuss upgrading the China-Serbia relationship, Lin said.

Xi will also visit Hungary, a country Lin called an "importantcooperation partner for China in promoting the Belt and Roadinitiative, and China and Central and Eastern European countries'cooperation."