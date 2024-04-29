Iraq To Increase Refining Capacity

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Deputy Minister of Oil for Refining Affairs emphasized the government's and ministry's focus on increasing refining capacity and improving production at national refineries to achieve self-sufficiency and gradually transition to exporting refined products to global markets.

Deputy Minister Hamed Younis highlighted that the dedicated efforts of the South Refineries Company (SRC) successfully completed and operated the isomerization unit at the Basra Refinery, with a daily capacity of 1.3 million liters.

According to the Ministry, this achievement aligns with the ministry's plans to utilize available production capacities through isomerization projects, aiming to increase and improve fuel production, including gasoline.

Younis also noted the second accomplishment in operating the isomerization unit at the Midland Refineries Company (MRC) in Dora, which enhances storage and adds an additional production capacity of 750,000 liters per day. This achievement eliminates the need to import high-octane gasoline, saving an estimated 1.5 million liters per day.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

