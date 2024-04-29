Pms Of Ukraine And Ireland Discuss Confiscation Of Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Ireland Denis Shmyhal and Simon Harris discussed the confiscation of Russian assets.

According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal reported this in Telegram .

"We are working with all stakeholders to find effective legal mechanisms. We have a common goal - to make the aggressor pay," he said.

Mr. Shmyhal congratulated his colleague on his recent appointment and suggested continuing an active dialogue between Ukraine and Ireland.

The two sides also discussed the situation on the battlefield and the missile attacks by Russian troops against civilians and critical infrastructure. Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine needs more air defense equipment to protect its people, as well as more artillery to strengthen its military.

He thanked Ireland for supporting Ukraine's integration into NATO and the European Union. "We are counting on Ireland's solidarity to start the process of negotiations on joining the European Union by the end of June," the Prime Minister emphasized.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to Ireland for its assistance in humanitarian demining and proposed to develop joint production of demining equipment.

According to Shmyhal, he received assurances that Ireland will support Ukraine as long as it is needed.

As reported by Ukrinform, in early April, the Irish parliament voted to appoint Fine Gael party leader Simon Harris as the next prime minister of the country .

Photo: Shmyhal, Telegram