Armed Forces Launch Project To Increase Participation Of Military Women In Special Forces

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) -- The Armed Forces Monday launched a project aimed at increasing the participation of military women in King Abdullah II's Royal Special Forces.The project, in cooperation with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Canadian Embassy in Jordan, aims to support the King Abdullah II Royal Special Forces' efforts to integrate military women by constructing a building designed to meet the specific needs of female officers and soldiers and providing a supportive environment to enhance female participation in Special Forces.The Director of Border Security and the Special Forces Commander praised the Canadian government and IOM for supporting military women's empowerment projects and creating a suitable work environment.IOM Jordan Chief of Mission Taima Court said, "This supportive environment will enhance women's military participation within the Jordanian Special Forces," lauding the Canadian government for supporting women, peace and security programmes.She praised the Jordanian Armed Forces "for their commitment, partnership and close cooperation with the International Organisation for Migration."The representative of the Canadian embassy said, "This housing project for female soldiers supports the armed forces' strategy to integrate a gender perspective."