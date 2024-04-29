Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Engages In Climate Finance Talks With Japanese Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan,President-Designate of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, met with ShintaroIto, Japan's Environment Minister, Azernews reports, citing the COP29 official X account.
“The COP29 team met Shintaro Ito, Japan's Environment Minister,to discuss Japan's role in climate finance. Last year, Japanpledged $10 million to the Loss and Damage Fund, a critical part ofthe global climate finance framework,” reads the statement.
