Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Engages In Climate Finance Talks With Japanese Counterpart


4/29/2024 10:09:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan,President-Designate of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, met with ShintaroIto, Japan's Environment Minister, Azernews reports, citing the COP29 official X account.

“The COP29 team met Shintaro Ito, Japan's Environment Minister,to discuss Japan's role in climate finance. Last year, Japanpledged $10 million to the Loss and Damage Fund, a critical part ofthe global climate finance framework,” reads the statement.

