Jaipur International Airport Receives Another Hoax Bomb Threat

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 29 (IANS) The Jaipur International Airport on Monday received a threat on its official email ID, warning that bombs will be planted at the airport as well as on three airlines.

The mail was sent by "Terrorizers-111 Group" and said: "Do not take this warning lightly".

In the wake of the threat, airport security personnel, police, bomb disposal and dog squads conducted a search operation but found nothing suspicious.

Jaipur Airport police station's Inspector Motilal Sharma told IANS, "We have conducted the exercise after a bomb threat mail was received at the official email of Jaipur International Airport at around 9.45 a.m. Security agencies were alerted."

"The police, along with airport security personnel, launched a search operation. The entire airport complex and its surroundings were searched by the bomb disposal squad and dog squad. However, no suspicious thing has been found in the airport premises during the search operation. Further investigations are under progress," he said.

A similar threat was received by the Dabolim airport in Goa on Monday morning but also proved to be a hoax.

Along with Jaipur International Airport, many airports, including Varanasi, Chandigarh, and Srinagar have been sent bomb threats.

However, this is the fourth time in around four months that Jaipur Airport has received a bomb threat.

Earlier, threats were made to blow up the airport on April 26 and February 16 this year, and December 27, 2023. The April 26 threat was also on email but turned out to be a hoax.

Sharma told IANS that the prime suspect had been detained in this case but declined to share any further information.