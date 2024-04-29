Desertion Rate Among Russian Invaders Is Growing - Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of desertions among Russians fighting on the territory of Ukraine is growing.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"Desertion is flourishing in the armed formations of the Southern Military District of the Russian army. In total, more than 18,000 Russian soldiers have left the service in the combat units of the district without permission," the statement said.

Most of them - about 12,000 fugitives - falls on the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces, which is constantly involved in hostilities in eastern Ukraine. Approximately 10,000 of them were drafted through mobilization. The remaining 2 thousand are contract soldiers.

In the 58th Combined Arms Army, which is also part of the Southern District of the Russian Army, the desertion rate is about 2,500 people.

As Ukrinform reported, according to British intelligence, a record number of cases and sentences for desertion of military personnel have been recorded in Russia. In particular, in March, Russian military courts sentenced 684 people for desertion.

Photo for illustration purposes