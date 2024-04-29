Bomb Threat At Goa's Dabolim Airport Found To Be Hoax

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 29 (IANS) The Dabolim airport in Goa received a bomb threat on Monday morning but a search by security agencies found nothing suspicious and all operations are proceeding smoothly, officials said.
Dabolim Airport Director S.V.T. Dhanamjaya Rao told IANS that they received the threat in an email in the morning and all security measures were taken.
"No sooner did we receive the email, we alerted all security agencies and checking was done. We have found nothing. Our operations have not been impacted, they are smooth," Rao said.
He said investigations will be done to know about the sender's identity.
