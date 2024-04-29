               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar, Algeria Hold Political Consultations


4/29/2024 2:21:30 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria held their first round of political consultations, in Doha on Sunday. Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi chaired the Qatari side, and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lounes Magramane led the Algerian side. The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and several topics of common interest.

