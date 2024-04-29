US, Jordan Jointly Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 29 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (Centcom) announced that it has conducted a joint airdrop with Jordan for humanitarian aid in northern Gaza to provide relief aid to Palestinians affected by the Israeli occupation's aggression.

Centcom said in a press release late Sunday that the food provided by out by Jordan and four US C-130 aircraft, included 25,000 meals in addition to 13,080 other food supplies.

The statement added that the total number of aid airdropped airdrops rose to 1,110 tons so far, as part of efforts to provide life-saving assistance to Palestinians in Gaza. The airdrops operations were part of the ongoing efforts to get more aid into enclave.

The US administration has repeatedly said that it wants more humanitarian aid into Gaza but the Israeli occupation has been blocking aid from reaching the Palestinians, according to the United Nations. (end)

