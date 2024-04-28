JCC, AOAD Sign Mou To Support Jordan's Cooperative Corporations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, Apr. 28 (Petra) - Jordan Cooperative Corporation (JCC) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD).The memo aims to launch joint cooperation to implement development and production projects, conduct studies, provide consultations, hold Arab and international conferences and economic and social development events, and build capabilities in related fields, according to a JCC statement.JCC Director General, Abdel Fattah Shalabi and Chair Person of AOAD Eastern Office, Fida'a Rawabdeh, signed the memo.The memo also seeks to implement development, production, environmental and agricultural projects that contribute to provide job opportunities and services to members of Jordan's cooperative societies, especially agricultural cooperative corporations, and help these entities overcome their challenges.