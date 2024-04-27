For whom are parking lots free in St. Petersburg?

(MENAFN- Abtodom) Free parking service is available in St. Petersburg. Owners of EXEED cars can take advantage of this. You need to download the Parkly app in the Google Play or in the App Store to do this. Spaces in commercial parking lots of Parkly partners will be available to car owners after this. Only verified guarded and equipped parking with video surveillance systems lots in St. Petersburg are included in the list of parking lots.



You must register in the Parkly application or on the website and enter vehicle data EXEED to use the service. The car owner will be connected to the promotion within three working days.



The service allows selecting available parking, time and place to park a car online. The client will receive a parking ticket indicating the name and address of the parking location, the date and time of the parking session, the cost of parking, instructions and a photo for entering the parking lot upon booking.



Clients receive exclusive privileges to use the innovative Parkly service when purchasing a car at the EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek. This provides EXEED owners with the opportunity to book parking in advance and save time searching for a free space. Car parking is provided only in guarded parking lots and at affordable prices. You can reserve a parking space for a few hours or a month. EXEED owners can park four hours a day free of charge for two consecutive months. Offer valid until May 15, 2024.



The entire EXEED model range, including models LX, RX, TXL, TXL 2.0, VX, VX FL, is presented at the EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek. A 7-year or 200 000 km warranty applies to vehicles. The dealership provides favorable offers on trade-in, insurance and car loans. Legal entities can purchase EXEED cars on lease. Used cars are also available to customers of the dealership. Modern service and maintenance areas are equipped with EXEED AVTODOM Stachek.



“EXEED is a modern, technologically advanced and comfortable car. It makes driving fun. These innovations allow metropolitan residents to enjoy all the benefits of online services. EXEED owners have the opportunity to save as much time and effort as possible when searching for a parking space, choose the optimal secure parking location for themselves and not worry about the safety of the car in St. Petersburg,” – Evgeniy Afonin, Director of the St. Petersburg Division of AVTODOM Group, commented.







GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.





