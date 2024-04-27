GCC Chief Touts Kuwait Amir's Participation In Economic Forum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shammari

RIYADH, April 27 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi said Saturday His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's participation in the World Economic Forum reflects his much attention to international events, hosted by Saudi Arabia and GCC countries.

Speaking to KUNA, he said that His Highness the Amir's presence shows Kuwait's pioneering role and continued contribution to promoting the Gulf economic development, and plays a significant role in spotlighting its significant economic role at both regional and international levels.

He added that various Gulf participations consolidate firm bonds and firm fraternal relations between all the GCC member countries, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, and strengthen mutual relations and partnerships.

In this regard, the GCC chief cited recent reports released by global economic agencies as affirming Kuwait's high and stable sovereign rating, buoyed by robust financial positions and external balance.

Regarding the World Economic Forum, Al-Budaiwi said it is a crucial opportunity for Kuwait and other GCC countries to look into economic openings and promote regional and international partnerships.

He added that the gathering is not only a platform for dialogue but it is also an effective tool to shape a sustainable economic future that serves the region's development and prosperity goals and reflects the impact of economic stability on political and security stability.

A robust economy contributes to ensuring political and security stability only to serve everyone's interests, he said, thanking the kingdom's leadership for hosting this forum that would lead to establishing new international companies to bolster economic and trade exchange and broaden vistas of regional and international cooperations.

The high-level participation of world leaders and chief politicians and economists, along with the distinguished program of the forum is proof of the kingdom's regional and international prestige, he noted.

The GCC chief concluded by saying that the hosting of such world forums and events reflects the GCC's constructive role in promoting sustainable development and commitment to achieving prosperity and developing the people's living conditions, and endeavor to maintain security, stability and economic prosperity for the region and the entire world. (end)

