Congress Promoting Reservation On Religious Lines, Says PM Modi In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Congress and its allies are spreading negativity for vote-bank politics, as he accused them of trying to promote reservation on religious lines.

Addressing a public meeting at Sancoale in South Goa on Saturday evening, PM Modi said, "The Congress is trying to give reservations based on religion in Karnataka. It is trying to give the shares of STs, SCs, and OBCs to others for its vote-bank politics.”

The Prime Minister also said that the feedback and enthusiasm among the people after two phases of polling for the Lok Sabha elections suggest that it is going to be“Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar''.

He said the INDIA bloc's politics is for self-interest and their families, whereas the BJP has an approach of saturation.

“We are going ahead with the approach of saturation. We have provided the benefits of several schemes to the people without any discrimination. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has truly implemented a saturation approach by giving facilities to the people of the state. This is real secularism and social justice. Hundred per cent governance has benefited the poor, farmers, fishermen, and women,” the Prime Minister said.

“So many things have happened in the last 10 years. I am here to fulfil your dreams. I try to achieve all my goals. This is just a trailer... I want to take Goa and the country ahead,” PM Modi said.

Targeting the Congress, he said the grand old party could never resolve the issues of the fishermen.

“After the BJP came to power, I established a separate ministry for fisheries and a budget for the fishermen. This was done to bring changes in the lives of the fishermen and to increase their income,” PM Modi said.

Compared to the past Congress regimes in the state, tourist footfalls have increased manifold in Goa now, the Prime Minister said.

“The e-Visa system has played a vital role in attracting tourists to India,” he said.

“During the Covid pandemic, we sent vaccines to Goa first. Political persons may think of bigger states for gains, but I thought of Goa as tourism should flourish here,” the Prime Minister said.

Calling the Supreme Court verdict backing the use of EVMs a“tight slap” on the face of the Congress-led Opposition, PM Modi said,“The Opposition tried to instigate people over EVMs. But the Supreme Court has made it clear that voting through EVMs has no problems or issues. Now, the Congress should apologise to the people of the country."

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, South Goa BJP candidate Pallavi Dempo, and other leaders were present at the rally.